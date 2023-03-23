Dan Kelly appears at event headlined by pastor who advocated for killing abortion providers, compared COVID-19 policies to Holocaust
Matthew Trewhella has called killing abortion providers “justifiable homicide” and compared mask mandates to the Holocaust.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Addiction treatment centers in Wisconsin are in trouble. One solution: More staff.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Gov. Tony Evers toured an addiction treatment center in Oshkosh to learn how one facility is coping amid staffing shortages, skyrocketing need:
Incumbent Richard Heidel, challenger Jody Hakes match up April 4 for Hobart village...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The winner will lead a village that has expanded significantly in the 10 years leading up to the 2020 census.
Q&A: These are the top issues for the Oconto Falls School Board candidates
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM
Carrie Hill, Ginny O'Harrow and Emilie Trudell are competing for two seats on the Oconto Falls School Board in the April 4 spring election.
5 takeaways from the only Supreme Court election debate. Daniel Kelly and Janet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Former Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz met Tuesday for the pair's only debate in the Supreme Court election.
The catch was routine, the landing a little off. How one pass changed a high school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM
Somehow, on what is considered a routine play, 6-foot-2, 180-pound Evan Richmond's left kidney had been lacerated.
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz says she's weighing a lawsuit over claims of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protesiewicz says claims published by conservative site Wisconsin Right Now are "an absolute lie."
Wisconsin Legislature passes tougher laws for reckless driving
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM
In addition to passing a bill aimed at curbing reckless driving, the Senate also voted yes to a resolution encouraging a Secretary of State election
$5 million donation from author Sarah Patterson extends life of UW-Madison teacher grants
by Raymond Neupert on March 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM
UW-Madison’s education programs will continue to be able to offer grants to teachers that stay in Wisconsin thanks to a major donation. The 5 million dollars from best-selling author and UW-Madison alum Susan Patterson is going to the Teacher […]
DNR asks you not to feed deer while snow is still on the ground
by Raymond Neupert on March 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM
Please don’t feed the deer this time of year. DNR wildlife expert Amanda Kamps says trying to feed deer high-carbohydrate foods like corn could injure them right now, with the snowpack still on the ground. “Because they have their […]
