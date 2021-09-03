Damian Hauschultz sentenced to 20 years in death of foster brother
Damian Hauschultz was sentenced to 20 years plus 10 years supervision in the death of his foster brother.
Al Harris, Charles Woodson delighted to enter Packers Hall of Fame together
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 3, 2021 at 12:40 AM
Charles Woodson and Al Harris played four years together for Green Bay and pushed each other into the Packers Hall of Fame.
Green Bay advances development with 69 apartments that would encroach on wetlands
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 3, 2021 at 12:04 AM
A new mixed-family project toes the line along Green Bay wetlands
Wisconsin reports more than 3 million people fully vaccinated as daily COVID-19 cases...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2021 at 11:06 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 2,370 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest count since January.
Wisconsin reports 944 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as the number hospitalized continues...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 944 patients in hospitals on Wednesday as the number hospitalized continues to rise.
UW-Madison reports a 90% vaccination rate on campus as the fall semester is ready to begin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2021 at 10:24 PM
University officials credit the success to an all-out education effort and student and employees' commitment to public health.
Manitowoc County foster brother sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing boy, 7, in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 2, 2021 at 9:41 PM
Damian Hauschultz, now 17, is the second family member to be sentenced in the April 2018 killing of 7-year-old foster child Ethan Hauschultz.
The Packers will play the New Orleans Saints Sept. 12 in Jacksonville. Here's how to get...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM
Packers fans can purchase tickets to games against Saints in Jacksonville from Ticketmaster.
