Dairy Leaders Invited to Attend PDPW Managers Academy
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is holding a three-day forum this winter for dairy managers, industry directors, processors, marketers and distributors who want to grow their business executive skills.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
