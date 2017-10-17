Dairy industry critical of call to drop “America’s Dairyland” from Wisconsin license plates

A suggestion by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce to remove “America’s Dairyland” from Wisconsin license plates is getting pushback from the dairy industry. Professional Dairy Producers Executive Director Shelly Meyer says it’s a bad idea. “Taking ‘America’s Dairyland’ off of the Wisconsin license plate is about as logical as taking the ‘W’ off of Wisconsin,” she […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.