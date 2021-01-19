Daily COVID-19 case average has fallen every day of the last week, but Wisconsin is still far from pre-surge numbers
Monday’s seven-day case average is declining again from a post-holiday rise, but it’s still nearly triple the average on Sept. 1, before the autumn surge began.
Stadium View Bar comes under fire for hosting large Packers watch party during pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2021 at 1:46 AM
Health officials warned against Packers parties fearing a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to more deaths and stress on health care providers.
Andrea Palm to join Biden administration; former Doyle secretary Karen Timberlake tapped...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2021 at 11:40 PM
Wisconsin's top health official is leaving for a job with the federal government under incoming president Joe Biden.
Gov. Tony Evers, Tommy Thompson praise opening of Prevea vaccination clinic in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2021 at 11:40 PM
Once the clinic is ramped up and, pending vaccine availability, Rai said the clinic will be able to administer 10,560 vaccinations a week.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2021 at 11:23 PM
Juneau County Health Dept. Reports Counties 14th COVID19 Related Death
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2021 at 10:27 PM
I-41 crash in Brown County injures three men from Oconto area Sunday afternoon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM
The 21-year-old driver was arrested on the suspicion of drunken driving, Brown County authorities said.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at UW-Green Bay
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2021 at 7:42 PM
Prevea Health President and CEO Ashok Rai speaks during a news conference and tour of the Prevea COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Monday at the Kress Events Center at UW-Green Bay.
Shawano police arrest man after woman is stabbed early Monday during home robbery
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 18, 2021 at 6:56 PM
The children who were inside the home during the stabbing of the woman were not harmed, police said.
12 basic steps to get the national distribution of COVID-19 vaccines back on track
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2021 at 6:07 PM
Various health experts interviewed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel suggested steps the new administration can take to improve the process.
