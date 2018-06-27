DA: Stevens Point man sells fentanyl patches obtained from dead woman
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) – A 27-year-old Stevens Point man took fentanyl patches prescribed to a deceased woman living with his mother and sold them, leading another man to overdose, according to a criminal complaint.
