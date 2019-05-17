DA: Former mayor Jim Schmitt won't be charged over Hotel Northland fraud claims by aldermen
An outside DA determined complaints aldermen and alderwomen made regarding misconduct, fraud and meeting violations were unfounded.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
