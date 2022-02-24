DA confirms case not reopened in Suring school strip search; school board meets to discuss 'employment issue'
The public will be able to make comments to the board at the next meeting on March 2. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the school building on 411 E. Algoma St.
DA confirms case not reopened in Suring school strip search; school board meets to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 1:28 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch won't say whether she would let Wisconsin's presidential results count
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM
As she makes her bid for governor, Republican Rebecca Kleefisch won't offer promises that Wisconsin's presidential votes will count.
House fire on Eliza Street in Green Bay injures one person
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM
Fire crews responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to a house fire in the 1400 block of Eliza Street, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
A bald eagle found hurt by the side of the road on the Menominee Reservation has a second...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Menominee Tribal Enterprises forestry employees found the eagle on snow-covered Dickie Road Feb. 17. She's now in recovery at Raptor Education Group.
A man spent 113 days in jail because Wisconsin couldn't find him a public defender. A...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on February 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Nhia Lee is just one of hundreds of inmates across Wisconsin who qualify for a public defender and have no hope of paying even a low cash bond.
Brown County United Way takes human services on the road after receiving its biggest...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Residents who have trouble going to offices for help will have the services roll up to them in Brown County.
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board passes PFAS standards in drinking and surface waters...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board passes surface, drinking water standards for 'forever chemicals' while groundwater standards fail to progress.
Assembly lawmakers abandon vote on bill legalizing the herbal supplement kratom after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 11:44 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the supplement is safe but warned it could have been voted down on the floor.
An Oshkosh man is among three charged with plotting to attack the nation's power grid to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 11:30 PM
Young men who met online and shared white supremacist ideology have been charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists
