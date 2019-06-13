DA: Appleton officers justified in shooting man who killed firefighter at downtown transit center
Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis described the shootout in detail. She said a Wausau man started shooting after Narcan treatment.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- DA: Appleton officers justified in shooting man who killed firefighter at downtown transit...8 hours ago
- GOP plan would cut income taxes by $136 per person on average in 20209 hours ago
- After Appleton shooting, local agencies consider new approach for overdose response9 hours ago
- Republicans complete work on state bduget12 hours ago
- Mauston Lions Club to Hold Pancake Breakfast during Youth Baseball Tournament this Saturda...15 hours ago
- JUNEAU COUNTY RECOGNIZED AS DRIVER FOR SMALL BUSINESS & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN THE CO...15 hours ago
- Nearly 117 Grams of Marijuana Located on Beach Street Residence15 hours ago
- FFA Officer Team Announced, Star Award Winners Honored19 hours ago
- DNR Trackers: Wisconsin Wolf Population Healthy & Stable19 hours ago
- State Maple Syrup Output Rose from 201819 hours ago
- Brewers win in extra’s, despite 24 K’s1 day ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court takes over another lame duck case2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.