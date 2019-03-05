D.A. declines to file charges in Madison middle school incident

No charges have been filed, in an alleged assault by a white educator on a black Madison middle school student. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said police found no probable cause for a charge. He asked to review reports on the February 13 incident at Whitehorse Middle School. “It is my job to review […]

