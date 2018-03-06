Czajka, Phillip Anthony, age 79 of Mauston

Phillip Anthony Czajka, 79, of Mauston passed away Sunday March 4, 2018 after complications from a stroke. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 21, 1939. He graduated in 1957 from Madonna High School, of Mauston, where he received the most valuable athlete award that same year. He married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Wells, on September 26, 1959

Phil worked as a mason tender in his early years leading up to a bricklayer before starting a masonry/concrete business of his own in the 70s. Many basements, brick veneers, fireplaces, and driveways in the Juneau County area have the quality workmanship of Phil Czajka Masonry.

Phil loved fishing and always looked forward to the yearly Leech Lake fishing trip in Minnesota with his good friend, Tom Hoile, and his three sons. He also liked to turkey and deer hunt. Phil had a large flower garden and many bird feeders, so he could watch the birds during leisurely sits on the porch. Long drives in the country looking for wildlife and the scenery was one of his favorite past times. All of this, he shared with the love of his life, Sherry.

Phil is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sherry of Mauston; sons, Phil Jr. (Anita) of Mauston; Victor (Mary) of West Salem; John (Teai) of DeForest; daughters Kim (Steve) Czys of Mauston; Julie (Jay) Olson of Dodgeville; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Doris.

A memorial service for Phil will be held on Friday, March 9, at 12:00pm at Crandall Funeral Home located at 123 Elm Street, Mauston, WI. Friends may visit from 10:00am until service time.

