Custom motorcycle painting, like tattoos, is personal as bikers express themselves
Through custom artwork, bikers seek a personal connection with their ride.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin school district starts suicide prevention program8 hours ago
- University of Minnesota makes room for large freshman class8 hours ago
- Wisconsin dairy farmers start indoor shrimp production8 hours ago
- Packers trim roster to 53-players as regular season nears10 hours ago
- As Harvey finally fizzles, a look at what made it so nasty10 hours ago
- 11-year-old saving money for college by flipping houses10 hours ago
- 'Purrito the Taco Bell cat' pulls through with a miraculous recovery11 hours ago
- Luxemburg-Casco VBall finish fourth at Notre Dame Triton Invite11 hours ago
- Russell F. Wanek11 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Football from Friday 9/1/1712 hours ago
- Bray, Walter “Wally” Wilson, age 78 of Adams12 hours ago
- On track passion14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.