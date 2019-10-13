Cursive Writing Could Return To Wisconsin Classrooms

Republican lawmakers are considering a requirement for schools to teach cursive writing again. State Representative Jeremy Thiesfeldt says there’s a need for students to learn the basics of reading and writing cursive so they can be more successful. There’s no formal proposal yet. Educators say they always are worried by new mandates from the Legislature. State test scores find 60 percent of Wisconsin students can’t read or write at grade level.

