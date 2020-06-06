Curfew in place Saturday, Sunday nights in De Pere and Howard, joining Green Bay, Ashwaubenon
According to the De Pere Police Department, the curfew will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will end at 6 a.m. Monday.
A Wauwatosa police officer is under investigation for his third fatal shooting in five...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM
Prosecutors did not charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in two earlier on-duty fatal shootings, nor was he disciplined.
March for Black Lives in Green Bay hopes their voice makes impact
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM
March for Black Lives in Green Bay hopes to end racism and starts the path for police reform
Protest crowd urges end to police violence nationwide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2020 at 11:05 PM
March for Black Lives brought a large gathering of marchers hoping to end racism and police violence
'The world needs more Ramons': Tow truck drivers memorialize one of their own killed on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2020 at 10:22 PM
Ramon Echeverria, a tow truck driver who was killed on the job, was memorialized with a procession of tow trucks from around the state.
'Ain't no power like the power of the people': Protesters continue to march Saturday in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2020 at 9:48 PM
The group filled both lanes of Main Street, crossing the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge while they chanted and marched before ending at the police station.
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin coronavirus patients have recovered, percent of...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2020 at 9:23 PM
As of Saturday, more than 20,500 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 645 people have died, state health officials reported.
Door County protests demand justice for black Americans killed by police
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2020 at 1:48 PM
Protesters gathered in Sturgeon Bay and Sister Bay this week to demand police reform and support for Black Americans, among other demands.
Appleton's bee population increases, world's largest free-flying American flag torn in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2020 at 11:56 AM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
