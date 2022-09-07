Culver's online shop is now here to stay — and it has cheese curd socks, clothes, a cribbage board and more
Culver’s online shop carries cheese curd crew socks, T-shirts, a Curdis (aka Culver’s mascot) plush toy, and more.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Oath Keepers data leak includes Wisconsin elected officials, law enforcement personnel on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 609 people in Wisconsin on leaked membership rolls of the far-right Oath Keepers.
-
Culver's online shop is now here to stay — and it has cheese curd socks, clothes, a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM
Culver's online shop carries cheese curd crew socks, T-shirts, a Curdis (aka Culver's mascot) plush toy, and more.
-
DHS expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccination
by Bob Hague on September 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has expanded the eligibility criteria for who can get vaccinated to protect themselves against monkeypox. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard “The change today is that we are comfortable that […]
-
Not every Packers fan in Wisconsin can watch all the games, but Sen. Tammy Baldwin is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM
Sen. Tammy Baldwin reintroduced the Go Pack Go Act ahead of the Packers' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
-
Danowski, Michael John Age 82 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM
-
Ron Johnson won't support same-sex marriage bill in its current form, says 2015 Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson said he would not support the Respect for Marriage Act in its current form and questioned the Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
-
Two killed in western Wisconsin plane crash
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City.
-
Dells Drowning Victim Identified As 34-Year-Old Chicago Man
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM
-
Two Juneau County Men Involved in Vernon County Burglaries
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.