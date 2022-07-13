Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds
The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Worker walkout causes provider to temporarily shut down services for Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM
Kismet Advocacy LLC, a mental health and disability provider for Brown County, has closed for 30 days after employees quit over late paychecks.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ron Johnson raised more than $7 million in second...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Forensic investigators will search Frederick Prehn's phone for text messages in Natural...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 9:21 PM
Prehn's mobile devices will be searched by forensic investigators to obtain messages related to his decision to remain on the Natural Resources Board.
-
John C. Andrews, Chilton man accused of hiding Starkie Swenson's corpse, has charge...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 13, 2022 at 9:13 PM
Calumet County District Attorney Nathan Haberman indicated that he might appeal the ruling or file new charges of obstructing an officer.
-
Democratic Senate candidates vie for labor support at a pro-union rally outside Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM
Top Democrats in the race for U.S. Senate lined up to burnish their labor credentials at a protest outside Sen. Ron Johnson's office.
-
Tim Michels, Wisconsin's GOP frontrunner for governor, isn't ruling out overturning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 8:18 PM
"As a businessman, I just don't say that I'll do this or I'll do that. It's always about the details," Michels said .
-
Hobart man gets 15 years for setting multiple arson fires; victims describe destruction...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 8:09 PM
James Ambrosius told investigators he set one fire to hide a theft of drug money. Another was because he didn't like a truck owner's dog.
-
Wisconsin governor election updates: Tony Evers says GOP will investigate 2020 'until...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
-
9 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM
So far, four of the Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.
