Crum, Shirley J. Age 75 of Adams
Shirley J. Crum, age 75, of Adams, Wisconsin died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, July 10th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon at the Adams Town Hall, 1980 11th Ave., Friendship, WI 53934 after the funeral service from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin at a later date.
Shirley was born January 10, 1946 in Mokena, Illinois to Louis L. and Mary (Marti) Armstrong. She married Frank L. Crum on April 10, 1965 in Adams, Wisconsin. Shirley worked at Badger Ordnance, 31 years at Castle Rock Container retiring in 2009, and at the Adams-Friendship Elementary School Cafeteria until March of 2020.
Shirley enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Shirley was a member of Modern Woodman, IRAC, a leader at 4H for 47 years, and volunteered at the county fair for many years.
Memorials may be directed in Shirley’s memory to her family c/o Frank Crum Sr., 450 W. Grove Street, Adams, WI 53910
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Louis L. and Mary Armstrong; and other relatives and friends.
Survivors:
Husband: Frank L. “Frank Matrick” Crum Sr. of Adams, Wisconsin
Daughter: Greta L. (Stu) McGregor of Big Flats, Wisconsin
Son: Frank L. (Dora Rabideau) Crum Jr. of Adams, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Tim T. (Ashley) Tuttle of Westfield, Wisconsin; Tanner J. Tuttle of Adams, Wisconsin; Tyler T. Tuttle of Adams, Wisconsin; Christopher L. (Kaile) Crum of Adams, Wisconsin; Ashley C. (Richard Wingo) Crum of Adams, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Preston, Miley, Austin, Taneasha, Timmy III, Teaghan, Ceaton, Kenny, Vaneassa, Tyler Jr., and one great-granddaughter on the way
Sister: Nancy Akkerman
Sister: Patsey Falkner
Sister: Judy (Roy) Bronson
Sister: Jeanne (Rex) York
Brother: Louis Jr. (Cathy) Armstrong
Cat: Boots
Best and closest friend: Birdie (Rick) Johnson
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
A Wisconsin man is scanning ballots and suing a county clerk as he launches his own...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM
Republican lawmakers aren't the only ones examining Wisconsin's presidential election.
-
7 people displaced after house fire caused by fireworks; man blows off part of finger
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM
Fireworks caused damage to two properties and a man's hand.
-
5-year-old boy drowns at Annie's Campground
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM
The boy was rushed to ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano where he was pronounced dead.
-
Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop Involved In Fatal Wreck In Township Of Delton
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM
-
Fact check: Trump misses mark on claim Wisconsin Republicans refuse to investigate 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM
Donald Trump says Republican leaders "are working hard to cover up election corruption in Wisconsin."
-
Mentzel, Donald G. Age 87 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM
-
Photos: Festival Foods Fire over the Fox
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM
Festival Foods Fire over the Fox returns at Leicht Park and along the Main Street Bridge, Sunday, July 4.
-
Crum, Shirley J. Age 75 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2021 at 1:33 PM
-
Green Bay considers pesticide policy as concerns rise over pollutants in Fox, East rivers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Are Brown County municipalities ready to regulate pesticides and other chemicals, including those used on private lawns? Some think so.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.