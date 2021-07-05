Crum, Shirley J. Age 75 of Adams

Shirley J. Crum, age 75, of Adams, Wisconsin died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, July 10th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon at the Adams Town Hall, 1980 11th Ave., Friendship, WI 53934 after the funeral service from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin at a later date.

Shirley was born January 10, 1946 in Mokena, Illinois to Louis L. and Mary (Marti) Armstrong. She married Frank L. Crum on April 10, 1965 in Adams, Wisconsin. Shirley worked at Badger Ordnance, 31 years at Castle Rock Container retiring in 2009, and at the Adams-Friendship Elementary School Cafeteria until March of 2020.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Shirley was a member of Modern Woodman, IRAC, a leader at 4H for 47 years, and volunteered at the county fair for many years.

Memorials may be directed in Shirley’s memory to her family c/o Frank Crum Sr., 450 W. Grove Street, Adams, WI 53910

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Louis L. and Mary Armstrong; and other relatives and friends.

Survivors:

Husband: Frank L. “Frank Matrick” Crum Sr. of Adams, Wisconsin

Daughter: Greta L. (Stu) McGregor of Big Flats, Wisconsin

Son: Frank L. (Dora Rabideau) Crum Jr. of Adams, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Tim T. (Ashley) Tuttle of Westfield, Wisconsin; Tanner J. Tuttle of Adams, Wisconsin; Tyler T. Tuttle of Adams, Wisconsin; Christopher L. (Kaile) Crum of Adams, Wisconsin; Ashley C. (Richard Wingo) Crum of Adams, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Preston, Miley, Austin, Taneasha, Timmy III, Teaghan, Ceaton, Kenny, Vaneassa, Tyler Jr., and one great-granddaughter on the way

Sister: Nancy Akkerman

Sister: Patsey Falkner

Sister: Judy (Roy) Bronson

Sister: Jeanne (Rex) York

Brother: Louis Jr. (Cathy) Armstrong

Cat: Boots

Best and closest friend: Birdie (Rick) Johnson

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







