CrossFit Games won't return to Madison in 2024
CrossFit Games will not return in 2024 to Madison, which has hosted the games since 2017.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago between Oshkosh and Neenah
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM
Rescue units have been sent to the scene Saturday morning.
23-year-old charged with fatally shooting Green Bay man during car chase
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM
Prosecutors did not immediately charge Michael Putala, initially saying in court that there was a self-defense element to the case.
Wisconsin congressman Derrick Van Orden curses at teen Senate pages during Capitol tour
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2023 at 8:42 PM
Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Rep. Van Orden confronted the high-schoolers for lying on the Capitol Rotunda floor to photograph the dome.
Green Bay man faces life sentence after jury finds him guilty of killing girlfriend's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM
Marcus Stokes was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony.
Bill would mandate housing and dining refunds for UW students during campus closures
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM
UW officials have called the legislation unnecessary, noting students were refunded after COVID-19 closures.
HS Football Preview –2023 Tomah Timberwolves
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Ferocious Styles 'family' is not just about haircuts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM
Kyrie Lockridge brought together a diverse group of barbers and stylists to make Ferocious Styles Cutz & Hair Design a 'one-stop shop' for hair care.
Potawatomi encouraging members to eat more traditionally for better health
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM
Heart disease, cancer and Type 2 diabetes are some of the top killers of Indigenous peoples.
Knott, Dennis Keith Age 66 of Lyndon Station & Formerly of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM
