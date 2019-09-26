Crossbow Fight Leads to Charges Against Necedah Man

A Crossbow incident in Necedah is leading to 3 counts of Felony Bail Jumping against 46 year old John Fike. On September 22nd a Juneau County Deputy reported to a Harvey Street residence for a disturbance. They were made aware that Fike had pointed a cross bow at another person. During the tussle over the cross bow Fike’s arm was injured and bleeding. Fike ran over to the ambulance garage and pounded on the door requesting help. Fike did receive treatment but he did not want to release his name because he was drunk and also on bond. Fike blew a PBT of .115.

Source: WRJC.com





