Criticism as application of Endangered Species Act is weakened

The Trump administration’s weakening of the Endangered Species Act is being criticized. “This is the wrong time to be weakening the federal Endangered Species Act,” said George Meyer, a former Wisconsin DNR Secretary and President of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation. Under the enforcement changes, federal officials for the first time will be able to publicly […]

