Criminal complaint sheds new light on Closs kidnapping

A criminal complaint is shedding new light on how 21-year-old Jake Patterson allegedly took Jayme Closs and killed her parents. That complaint was filed on Monday in Barron County Court. Deputies allege that that 21-year-old Jake Patterson decided to kidnap Jayme Closs after spotting her getting on a school bus on his way home from […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.