Crash near Shawano kills Green Bay man, 88; injures woman, 21
SHAWANO (WAOW) – An 88-year-old Green Bay man died Tuesday when the car he was driving pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of a car traveling on state Highway 29, the State Patrol said.
Source: WAOW.com
