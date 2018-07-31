Crash near Shawano kills Green Bay man, 88; injures woman, 21

SHAWANO (WAOW) – An 88-year-old Green Bay man died Tuesday when the car he was driving pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of a car traveling on state Highway 29, the State Patrol said.

Source: WAOW.com

