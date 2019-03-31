Crash in Necedah Results in Damage to Multiple Buildings
Buildings on the Necedah Main Street were damaged after a truck crashed through them on March 28th. A truck driven by an adult male driver crashed causing damage to JB Deli and the Necedah Funeral Home. The damage to JB Deli was limited to only the outdoor area. Witnesses say at one point the truck caught on fire but was quickly extinguished. The accident was caused by the driver experiencing a medical issue, which caused him to lose control. According to reports the driver was taken by ambulance, but fortunately no one was hurt in the crash.
Source: WRJC.com
