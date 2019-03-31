Crash in Necedah Results in Damage to Multiple Buildings

Buildings on the Necedah Main Street were damaged after a truck crashed through them on March 28th. A truck driven by an adult male driver crashed causing damage to JB Deli and the Necedah Funeral Home. The damage to JB Deli was limited to only the outdoor area. Witnesses say at one point the truck caught on fire but was quickly extinguished. The accident was caused by the driver experiencing a medical issue, which caused him to lose control. According to reports the driver was taken by ambulance, but fortunately no one was hurt in the crash.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.