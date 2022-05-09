Crane Sr., Robert Louis Age 86 of Camp Douglas

Robert Louis Crane Sr. age 86, of Camp Douglas, WI, died on Thursday May 5, 2022, at the Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Robert was the son of Harvey and Dorothy (Southworth) Crane and was born on December 7, 1935, at his parents’ home in New Lisbon. Robert was a 1955 graduate of the New Lisbon High School. Robert was united in marriage to La Donna Fay Schroeder on July 28, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. Robert was a dairy farmer most of his life in the New Lisbon and Tomah area. He did live in Kenosha for 9 years working for American Motors Corporation. He later returned to the New Lisbon area and was employed by Reeds Lumber and Necedah Screw Factory.

Robert enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He also liked to do carpentry work and jobs for family and friends. Robert loved watching all kinds of animals and birds.

Robert is survived by his wife La Donna of Camp Douglas, WI, his 4 children: Debra (Dan) Fosbinder of Appleton, WI, Cynthia Coman of Tomah, WI, Robert Crane Jr. of Wautoma, WI, and Darren (Becky) Crane of Camp Douglas, WI. He is further survived by his 18 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 grandchild Melanie, and 1 great grandchild Lydia, and by his step- parents Marvin Hersch and Catherine Crane.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday May 12, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd.) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the New Lisbon Community Center on Thursday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Deb Burkhalter presiding. Burial will be in the Hustler Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services.

