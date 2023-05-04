Crandall, Bonnadean A. Age 101 of Mauston

Bonnadean A. (Olson) Crandall, age 101 of Mauston, WI died May 2, 2023.

The former Bonnie Olson was born in Hustler, WI on March 11, 1922 the daughter of Olaus and Nettie (Nelson) Olson. She graduated from Mauston High School class of 1940, and from UW La Crosse in 1944. She taught school in Hillsboro and Alma, WI before her marriage to James C. Crandall on June 20, 1946. She taught school in Mauston until 1958, when she joined her husband in managing the Crandall Funeral Home until their retirement in 1986. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston; Associate Member of East Lemonweir Lutheran Church Elroy; Eastern Star; Literacy Council; Juneau County Historical Society; Sons of Norway; and two bridge clubs. She enjoyed singing, dancing, reading, baking, knitting, crocheting, and playing bridge.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. Preceded in death by husband James, son Clifford (Andy), her parents, two sisters Leora (Harold) Rondestvedt, Norma (Lester) Palmer, a brother, Harland (Bessie) Olson, nieces, Judith Buenger-Smith, Kristi Olson, Karla Olson Teasley and nephews Jon Rondestvedt, and Harold (Skip) Rondestvedt.

Visitation will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church 701 Grove Street Mauston, WI on Monday, May 8 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany. Burial will be in the Mauston City Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church Memorial Foundation, the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church Cemetery fund, or a charity of your choice.

Source: WRJC.com







