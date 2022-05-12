Craig Gilbert: Ron Johnson needs to maximize his base, and draw in some anti-Trump Republicans, to win reelection
It might be hard for the U.S. senator from Wisconsin to improve his standing because public opinion is firmer on him than in the past.
'A classroom without walls': Green Bay Online School to include sixth grade in the fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM
The board will vote on a new name for the school to expand enrollment for the next school year.
Possible record-breaking heat today in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay before thunderstorms...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM
Today's high temperatures in the mid-80s and low 90s could break records for heat today, but an incoming weak cold front could cause scattered thunderstorms Friday.
Tomah Health Announces New CEO
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM
Construction Zone Accident in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM
A developer plans to build a $60 million housing project in Shipyard area. It would be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM
Green Bay's Redevelopment Authority has a price tag for phase one public improvements in the Shipyard area.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos backs exception for rape and incest if Wisconsin's abortion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM
The Assembly speaker's stance puts him at odds with the Republicans running for governor.
Summer road construction has already begun in Green Bay and Brown County. Here's a look...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Roads, bridges and highways under construction in Brown County may affect summer commutes.
They dreamed of owning a Frank Lloyd Wright home. Now they have one in Wausau.
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
David Miller and Grant Almquist are restoring the Frank Lloyd Wright home at 1224 Highland Park Blvd. in Wausau to the designer's original intent.
