Cox, Jeanette Frieda Age 98 of Tomah

Jeanette Frieda Cox, 98, of Tomah passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at St Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. The Pastors of St. Paul’s will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







