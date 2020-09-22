Cox, Earlene V. Age 90 of the Elroy/Hillsboro Area

Earlene V. Cox, age 90 years of the Elroy / Hillsboro area, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home in Elroy, Wisconsin.

She was born on September 10, 1930 to Robert and Margaret (Coats) Hanson in Blackwell, Tennessee.

Earlene was united in marriage to William E. Cox on January 30, 1947 in Salinas, California. They moved to their farm on Burr Salem, near Hillsboro in 1970, where they had many great years of enjoyment. William preceded her in death on March 26, 2009.

In addition to her hard work on the farm, Earlene also was a nurse at the Medical Clinic in Hillsboro serving with Doctors Boston, Boehme, Cady and Dorow.

She was person with artistic talent, enjoying painting with water colors and oils. Earlene made many quilts and crocheted many dollies and also loved her flowers.

Survivors include her children, William (Darlene) Cox of Wonewoc, Danny (Linda) Cox of Hillsboro and Shirley Cox of Elroy; grandchildren, Amanda (Rick) Morris, Curtis (Jackie) Regelin, David Cox and Jesse Sue (TJ) Luenberg; six Great Grandchildren and a niece, Dotty Shaw of Hillsboro.

In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her Parents; two infant daughters, Janice Kay and Kathy and nine Brothers and Sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Interment will be in the Forest Burr Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Due to COVID issues, condolences may be mailed to Shirley Cox at 1424 Academy Street, Elroy, WI 53929

