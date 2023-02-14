Cow Lick Ice Cream is Cedar Crest's new summer flavor, thanks to Kewaunee County 4-H members
Cow Lick, entered by the Pilsen Skylighters as part of an annual contest Cedar Crest holds for 4-H clubs, will be available in July at ice cream shops
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
GOP lawmakers' bill moves to strengthen public records law after Supreme Court ruling in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 14, 2023 at 9:58 PM
The bill would upend a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that government transparency experts said gutted the spirit of the state's public records law.
-
Cow Lick Ice Cream is Cedar Crest's new summer flavor, thanks to Kewaunee County 4-H...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 9:10 PM
Cow Lick, entered by the Pilsen Skylighters as part of an annual contest Cedar Crest holds for 4-H clubs, will be available in July at ice cream shops
-
Brown County hopes to hire 2 more drug investigators, increase 'detox' services, hike...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM
Troy Streckenbach, sheriff, human services director unveil next steps as county continues "war" against the drug fentanyl, an opiate
-
Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in Brown County courtroom; she is charged with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM
Taylor Schabusiness, facing a first-degree homicide charge, attacks attorney Quinn Jolly as lawyers, judge were scheduling a postponement of the case
-
Debbie Richards to hold concert at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM
-
Gundersen St. Joseph’s welcomes a new provider to its Hillsboro team
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM
-
5 things to know as Lac du Flambeau road closure standoff enters week three, including...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM
Tribal officials first set up the roadblocks on four roads Jan. 31, stranding some 65 non-Native households.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/13
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM
-
Royall Rallies for Thrilling Overtime Win over Richland Center in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.