COVID19 Wipes Out Holiday Train Stops in Local Communities

The Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will not have a stop in Mauston or any Wisconsin communities this year due to the COVID19 Pandemic. The Holiday Train does plan on having a virtual concert and will still make a donation to local food pantries. The Holiday Train does plan to be back on track in 2021.

Source: WRJC.com







