COVID19 Hospitalizations & Active Cases Drop Over Weekend According to Health Dept. 

The Juneau County Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID19 since Saturday. 40 of the cases were reported during the weekend and 4 were reported Monday. Hospitalizations and active cases did drop over the weekend. There are currently 194 active cases with 6 hospitalizations. On Friday there were 224 active cases and 10 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 771 cases with 392 recoveries and 5 COVID related deaths.

Source: WRJC.com







