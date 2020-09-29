COVID19 Cases Continue to Rise in Juneau County During Tuesday (9/29) Report

There were 17 new COVID19 cases reported in Juneau County by the health department during their Tuesday afternoon report. Juneau County now has 83 active cases. The health department did report 43 new recoveries since yesterday’s report and hospitalizations dropped from 7 to 5. Juneau County now has had a total of 408 cases with 240 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







