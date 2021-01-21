COVID19 Active Cases/Hospitalizations Decrease in Juneau County on Wednesday Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID19 during their Wednesday afternoon report. The county did see a drop in hospitalizations, the county currently has 205 active cases of COVID19 with 10 hospitalizations down from 14 reported on Tuesday. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,157 cases with 1,714 recoveries.

