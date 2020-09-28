COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rise in Juneau County

The Juneau County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday afternoon report. 17 of the cases occurred over the weekend while one was reported on Monday. Current hospitalizations also rose as there are currently 7 hospitalizations in the county. One positive is that 11 cases have recovered since their Friday report. Juneau County now has had 391 cases with 197 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







