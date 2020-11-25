COVID cancels longtime rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota

As the week began, the possibility was growing that the Badgers wouldn’t be able to play their Saturday home game against the Minnesota Gophers because of rising COVID numbers in the Minnesota football program. That became reality on Tuesday when the school’s athletic department paused all football team related activities because of positive coronavirus cases […]

