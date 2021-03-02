COVID-19 vaccine providers administered more than 233,000 doses last week in Wisconsin, a weekly record

With a larger supply from the federal government, last week outpaced the two prior weeks, when about 200,000 doses were administered each week.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



