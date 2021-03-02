COVID-19 vaccine providers administered more than 233,000 doses last week in Wisconsin, a weekly record
With a larger supply from the federal government, last week outpaced the two prior weeks, when about 200,000 doses were administered each week.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'People just want to help': Outpouring of support assists in search for Super Bowl II ring
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2021 at 12:44 AM
Mike Kostelnik lost his father's Super Bowl ring at a gas station last month. He remains hopeful it can be found.
Where can you get the vaccine in Wisconsin? Here are the different places where...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2021 at 12:42 AM
Doctors and health systems, county health departments, community clinics, Walgreens, Meijer, Metro Market, Pick 'n Save and more have the vaccine.
Wisconsin to receive 47,000 doses of newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2021 at 11:47 PM
The single-dose product is expected to expand availability and access to vaccines in underserved communities.
Algoma rescuers rappel down cliff to rescue man who fell to Lake Michigan beach below
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2021 at 11:31 PM
The 78-year-old man did not have injuries considered life-threatening.
Here's a list of the COVID-19 vaccination sites in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2021 at 11:29 PM
Here's where you can look for an available appointment or join a waitlist for a vaccine.
A look at Green Bay's most historic snowstorms
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2021 at 10:45 PM
Green Bay's largest snowstorm on record was reported more than 130 years ago, but the second-ranked storm was more recent than you might think.
Three arrested for suspected drunken driving when a multi-car crash after bar close...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2021 at 9:40 PM
The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, just after Wisconsin bar close time, near the intersection of Highway 11 and 32.
New Lisbon School District
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2021 at 8:44 PM
Fact check: Johnson overreaches with immediate admission claim on 25,000 asylum-seekers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM
Ron Johnson says Biden's plan will immediately let in 25,000 asylum-seekers who'd been waiting in Mexico as their cases were judged.
