COVID-19 Vaccine Opens To Wisconsin Residents Over 65

If you’re over the age of 65, you can be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says starting next week anyone that age and older will be eligible to get the vaccine. There is a catch. A D-H-S spokesperson says it may be weeks or even months before everyone who is eligible can get the shot. There are an estimated 700-thousand people over 65 living in Wisconsin. Right now, the state is finalizing the list of people who will be declared eligible in the next round – which reportedly will include teachers and prisoners. As of Tuesday, 40-thousand people in Wisconsin have received both shots and are fully vaccinate against the virus.

