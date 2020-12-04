COVID-19 vaccine likely won't be mandated in Wisconsin
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The Evers administration doesn’t plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations and health care workers won’t be required to get one — at least at first.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Austin Straubel gift shop marks 50th year of operation under Jack and Donna Hill
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 4, 2020 at 10:35 PM
The Year of COVID makes business a hard road, but Jack Hill looks back on 50 years with fondness.
-
Wisconsin passes 400,000 COVID-19 cases, records 4,800 new cases and 63 deaths Friday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM
Wisconsin on Friday passed 400,000 total COVID-19 cases, recording the most recent 100,000 in just 21 days.
-
Juneau County Health Department Reports Low Amount of New COVID Cases During Friday...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM
-
WRJC & Local Chambers Compiling a List of Best Places to View Christmas Lights
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM
-
WRJC and The Mauston Food Pantry to Light Up the Holidays to Support the Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM
-
Trump-appointed judge calls president's request 'bizarre' and expresses skepticism toward...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM
A federal judge expressed skepticism toward one of President Donald Trump's lawsuits challenging Wisconsin's election results on Friday, a day after the state Supreme Court rejected similar litigation.
-
COVID-19 vaccine likely won't be mandated in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 9:55 PM
The Evers administration doesn't plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations and health care workers won't be required to get one — at least at first.
-
Gov. Tony Evers asks federal officials to prioritize Wisconsin for COVID-19 vaccine, send...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 8:13 PM
Evers also asked that the first shipments to Wisconsin arrive in quantities large enough to vaccinate all 450,000 health care workers in the state.
-
Wisconsin's 'Obama-Trump communities' again voted for Donald Trump. But this time it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 6:54 PM
The state's 500-plus "Obama-Trump communities" came through once more for Donald Trump, but this time it wasn't enough to carry him to victory.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.