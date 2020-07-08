COVID-19 Tuesday update: state doubles infections since Memorial Day

COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin have doubled in just over a month. It took five months since the first case was reported here in February to reach 16,500 confirmed cases. Since Memorial Day, the state has added 16,992 additional cases, including 495 on Tuesday. Nine new #COVID19_WI deaths to report today, with Rusk County seeing its […]

Source: WRN.com







