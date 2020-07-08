COVID-19 Tuesday update: state doubles infections since Memorial Day
COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin have doubled in just over a month. It took five months since the first case was reported here in February to reach 16,500 confirmed cases. Since Memorial Day, the state has added 16,992 additional cases, including 495 on Tuesday. Nine new #COVID19_WI deaths to report today, with Rusk County seeing its […]
Source: WRN.com
Oneida Nation eyes hemp production as a way to diversify, strengthen tribal economy
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2020 at 12:39 AM
Last year's first harvest was a bust, but an Oneida Tribal Councilman insists the tribe learned a lot and is trying a different approach this year.
Fond du Lac streets flood during Tuesday thunderstorm
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 8, 2020 at 12:03 AM
Numerous vehicle struggle to drive through a flooded Park Avenue, between Division and Sixth streets in Fond du Lac just after 5 p.m on Tuesday, July 7.
WalletHub study: Wisconsin has 2nd fewest Coronavirus restrictions
by Bob Hague on July 7, 2020 at 11:37 PM
Wisconsin has some of the loosest COVID-19 restrictions in the nation. That’s according to findings from the personal-finance website WalletHub. “Right now, Wisconsin has the second fewest COVID-19 restrictions. It’s second only to […]
Rushing water lifts a man hole cover on Park Avenue in Fond du Lac
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 7, 2020 at 11:33 PM
Rushing water forces its way past a man hole cover just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, on Park Avenue between Johnson and Division streets in Fond du Lac. Several streets in the city flooded as a result of the storm.
Tony Evers signals he might try to mandate face masks statewide but expects a legal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2020 at 11:32 PM
Evers, who wore a face mask during a briefing with reporters, said he's considering a mask mandate but said it's unclear whether it would stick.
Tony Evers sends 2 million face masks, 4,000 thermometers to schools for fall
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2020 at 11:26 PM
The shipment of protective gear to schools is the latest sign state officials are planning to hold in-person classes this fall.
Manitowoc orthodontist Jeff Just apologizes for Facebook post: 'It was a bad choice'
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM
'It was a bad choice on my part, the comment obviously is inappropriate and I'm just going to try to move forward with my education, ' Jeff Just said.
Kindschi Earns Outstanding Guernsey Youth Honors
on July 7, 2020 at 9:30 PM
A student Loganville has been named the 2020 National Outstanding Guernsey Youth by the American Guernsey Association.
