COVID-19 positive test rate remains above 18% Monnday

Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests continues to be a concern. The state Department of Health Services on Monday reported 1,271– or 18.7 percent — of 6,796 new test results were returned as positive. Today’s #COVID19_WI update, with Florence County reporting its first life lost to this virus. Get the latest on #COVID19, from symptoms […]

