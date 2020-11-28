COVID-19 positive test rate, hospitalizations, continue to decline

Coronavirus percentages continue to trend down in Wisconsin. There were just 1,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a little under 9,800 tests processed over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that Friday’s daily positive test rate was just 13.3 percent, and the seven day positive test rate fell to […]

Source: WRN.com







