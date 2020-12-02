COVID-19 outbreaks affect 50 inmates at Brown County Jail, 30 at county jail in Oshkosh
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Brown and Winnebago counties are among those with large numbers of COVID-19 cases in their jails this fall. Oconto County jail had no cases.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Assembly Republicans offer COVID-19 plan, but there's no sign of support yet from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2020 at 1:25 AM
Robin Vos' $100 million proposal was the first detailed one to be offered by a Republican in the 7½ months since the Legislature last met.
-
Smoking near medical oxygen caused fatal Green Bay house fire; doctors warn of dangers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2020 at 1:13 AM
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said Tuesday that smoking near a medical oxygen container was the cause of a fatal house fire last month.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks affect 50 inmates at Brown County Jail, 30 at county jail in Oshkosh
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 11:56 PM
Brown and Winnebago counties are among those with large numbers of COVID-19 cases in their jails this fall. Oconto County jail had no cases.
-
Wisconsin reports 107 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, as health officials caution against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 11:44 PM
Because weekends delay the confirming and reporting of COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily totals tend to come on Tuesdays.
-
74-year-old man killed in Marinette County police shooting identified, as well as deputy...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 11:39 PM
Marinette County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Wausaukee man Friday morning after he pulled a gun, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
-
Trump sues to try to reverse Wisconsin's election results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 11:26 PM
Trump has made little headway with lawsuits in other states and he faces an extraordinarily difficult path in Wisconsin.
-
Evers says Trump lawsuit ‘has no merit’
by Bob Hague on December 1, 2020 at 11:14 PM
In an indication that it will issue a decision fairly quickly, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has given the administration of Governor Tony Evers until 8:30 tonight (Tuesday) to respond to a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to disqualify 221,000 votes in […]
-
Fact check: Yes, Americans pay more for remdesivir. No, Trump administration isn't to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 9:49 PM
Yes, Americans pay more for remdesivir. No, Trump administration isn't to blame for that
-
State Rep. John Nygren resigns from Assembly weeks after winning reelection
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 9:14 PM
State Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, will step down from his seat in the 89th Assembly District effective Wednesday.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.