COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa
The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Here are the 45 nonprofits selected for this year's Give BIG Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM
2023 marks the sixth year of programming, and in the last five years, the partnership has raised nearly $8 million to support local nonprofits.
-
Stubbs, Maryann “Micki” Age 61 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM
-
Finnegan, Carol Age 83 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/16
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM
-
Macht Village Programs could open new site as early as midweek; authorities still looking...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM
Macht's CEO says employees 'working feverishly' to get new site ready for use
-
The 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race will decide control of the bench. Here's a closer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM
Judge Jennifer Dorow, former justice Dan Kelly, Judge Everett Mitchell and Judge Janet Protasiewicz will meet in a Feb. 21 primary election.
-
'Forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish more risky than PFAS in drinking water, study says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM
A study published in Environmental Research finds consuming freshwater fish leads to more PFAS in the human body than drinking water.
-
Accountant accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Gillett day care
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM
The woman admitted to Gillett police that she took money to pay for her mortgage and to support her drug habit, according to the criminal complaint.
-
Coleman man dies after being ejected during car crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2023 at 9:18 PM
Officials say speed and alcohol likely were factors in the crash.
