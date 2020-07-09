COVID-19: Oneida Nation extends 'safer-at-home' emergency order through Aug. 11
Virus has infected 50 Oneida Nation members, killing two. Tribe has spent more than $500,000 in response to pandemic, but expects to spend more.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
Brown County Fair organizer vows 'most-sanitized event you've ever encountered'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 1:33 AM
COVID-19 concerns prompt De Pere health officer, council members to oppose waiver allowing more than 50 people in parking area at site's southern end.
-
Crop Acreage Reports Due to FSA Office by Next Week
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
The director of Wisconsin's Farm Service Agency is reminding producers to complete crop acreage reports by the applicable deadline for their county.
-
Applications Sought for MOSES Executive Director Position
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is now accepting applications for a new executive director.
-
WPA to Host 21st Annual Pork Classic Golf Outing
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
Pork producers, allied industry representatives, and friends of the pork industry are invited to participate in the Wisconsin Pork Association's 21st Annual Pork Classic golf outing.
-
FFA Proficiency Winners Honored During Virtual Convention
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
After many months of waiting, hundreds of FFA members were finally able to learn the results of their proficiency award applicants.
-
Eagle River Cancels Annual Cranberry Fest
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the 41st annual Eagle River Cranberry Fest, which was scheduled for October 3-4.
-
Assembly Republican ask Evers for loan program to assist unemployed
by Bob Hague on July 8, 2020 at 11:28 PM
State Assembly Republicans have a plan to assist thousands of people still waiting to have their unemployment claims sorted out, by the Department of Workforce Development. Majority Leader Jim Steinke spoke during a press conference at the Capitol […]
-
Johnson says U.S. shut down too much of economy in response to pandemic
by WRN Contributor on July 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson thinks the country closed too much of its economy when the coronavirus outbreak started. The Wisconsin Republican told the online news publication Axios the country “overreacted” at first. “We closed too […]
