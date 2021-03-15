COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 4 of every 10 seniors in state now fully vaccinated
More than 1.2 million Wisconsinites ages 16 or older have received at least one shot of vaccine as of Sunday.
Wisconsin residents will soon be required to dial the area code in order to make local...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2021 at 1:52 AM
Ten-digit dialing will be a requirement in Wisconsin on Oct. 24 as 988 is set up as a nationwide suicide-helpline. number.
Packers reach four-year deal with RB Jones
by Bill Scott on March 14, 2021 at 11:03 PM
With the deadline to negotiate a deal with their own free agents fast approaching, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly reached agreement with running back Aaron Jones on a four-year deal worth $48 million. The deal includes a $13 million […]
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 14, 2021 at 10:03 PM
Police looking for 19-year-old man in connection to Menominee Indian Reservation shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 14, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Anyone with information about the incident should call 911 or the local police department.
No one injured in fire at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay, causes $100,000 in damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM
Hospital services did not stop during the fire.
Here's what was behind Wisconsin's record-breaking 2020 turnout — and what it means for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM
In Wisconsin, almost 76% of eligible voters voted last November — the highest turnout in at least 70 years.
Ron Johnson says Capitol attackers 'love this country' but he would have felt unsafe if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2021 at 2:54 AM
"I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn't concerned," Sen. Ron Johnson said of the Capitol marchers.
Wisconsin restaurant workers quietly added to list eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Food service employees are among some of the last people in public-facing jobs to become eligible for vaccines.
