COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin continue to drop to new lows for the year
Fewer than 100 patients remain in intensive care with COVID-19, according to Wisconsin Hospital Association data.
'We are hoping to see her fired or put on leave': Reaction to Suring superintendent...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 12:03 AM
The superintendent of the Suring School District is charged with six counts of false imprisonment related to the strip search of students on Jan. 18.
The Green Bay Packers, the only NFL team that hasn't played a regular-season overseas...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2022 at 11:00 PM
As a result, the Packers will host only nine games at Lambeau Field this year instead of the usual 10.
Sturgeon Bay man charged with reckless homicide in Butch's Bar fire says he was trying to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Anthony Gonzalez, a resident in one of the building's apartments, told investigators he spilled butane and then tried to light a cigarette.
UW-Stevens Point will soon display an art installation honoring Indigenous people buried...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM
A proposed art installation at UW-Stevens Point campus will acknowledge dozens of people buried there under the school's grounds. Here's what to know.
'The poop is worth a lot': State's largest dairy farmers are cashing in by converting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2022 at 6:56 PM
Critics say methane digesters don't solve the fundamental pollution problem. But proponents say it's a big step in an environmentally sound direction.
Fact check: Democrat says GOP leaders not clear on whether they back move to rescind...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM
Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer says "Republican leadership has not been clear about whether they support Rep. Ramthun's illegal and undemocratic resolution" on the 2020 election.
Deback, James “Jim” M. age 79 of Coloma
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Zorbaugh, Richard Edward Age 84
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM
