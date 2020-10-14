COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Wisconsin

The state of Wisconsin recorded 28 more deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, and 153 more people were hospitalized, according to latest numbers from the Department of Health Services. DHS said just over 83 percent of the state’s available hospital beds were occupied, by COVID and non-COVID patients. Today’s #COVID19_WI […]

Source: WRN.com







