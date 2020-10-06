COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

The state once again reported fewer than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were four deaths, and 56 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Hospitals currently are using 81 percent of their beds overall. Your #COVID19_WI update features today’s daily snapshot & […]

