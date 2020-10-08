COVID-19 decisions by Green Bay Packers, Evers deal another blow to Lambeau Field-area restaurants
A surge in cases prompted decisions to limit seating to 25% and to keep fans out of Packers games. Businesses say they can’t make a profit with that.
Downtown's $420 million convention center expansion, backed by Wisconsin taxpayers, is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2020 at 6:47 PM
The bond sale is to be completed by mid-December, followed by more design work and a late 2021 groundbreaking. The project will be done by March 2024.
Markesan superintendent dies after three-month battle with COVID-19
by Fond du Lac Reporter on October 8, 2020 at 6:14 PM
Elementary School Principal Jason Breaker is currently serving as interim district administrator.
'Pure hell': One of St Nicholas' first patients reflects on three weeks in the ICU as...
by Sheboygan Press on October 8, 2020 at 5:59 PM
Derek Vreeke spent 13 days on a ventilator and another week in the intensive care unit regaining strength after battling the coronavirus.
Lawrence committee recommends Town Board deny Georgia-Pacific rezoning for massive...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM
Opponents of a request to develop a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in the town of Lawrence cheered Wednesday's vote. But the debate isn't over.
Republican lawmakers are in court to end Wisconsin's mask mandate, but they won't talk...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2020 at 5:49 PM
Just 10 of the 81 GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature responded to questions about whether they support the action taken on their behalf.
Two Dodge Correctional Institution prisoners die after contracting COVID-19
by Fond du Lac Reporter on October 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM
At least two inmates of a Wisconsin prison have died after contracting the coronavirus, a medical examiner has confirmed.
Republican leaders want rulemaking hearing on latest public health order
by Raymond Neupert on October 8, 2020 at 5:12 PM
Republican legislative leaders say they’ll bring in the Department of Health Services to a rulemaking hearing, over the the agency’s latest public health order. On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Senator Steve Nass said […]
Have you had trouble getting a COVID-19 test? Tell us about it
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2020 at 4:26 PM
We want to hear for you about your experience with trying to get tested. Fill out our quick form to tell us.
